Gigi Hadid Flaunts Black Lingerie Underneath a Frozen-Inspired Getup

Gigi Hadid continued to illustrate her penchant for peekaboo undergarments with her latest white hot ensemble.

On Monday night, the supermodel, who is currently lending her catwalk expertise to the runways of London Fashion Week, gave us major Frozen vibes in a cozy off-duty look that exposed a hint of her black lingerie.

Though we can't say we're surprised, as Hadid is never one to shy away from a tasteful glimpse of her undergarments or lack thereof. After all, the 22-year-old championed the braless trend this summer, and, recently, set the sartorial bar high with a bright pink Barbie-inspired look that gave us a view of her baby pink bra.

This time, the supermodel bundled up from the city chill in a slightly sheer turtleneck sweater dress, accessorizing with white high-top snow boots, a shearling jacket, and black panties.

Intentional, or laundry day? You decide.