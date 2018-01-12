Gigi Hadid’s Birthday Tribute for Zayn Malik Shows How Much They Have in Common

Former One Directioner Zayn Malik turns 25 years old today, and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid marked the milestone with the sweetest tribute to her man. The model shared a gallery of photos and videos to Instagram on Friday, and the intimate clips show just how much these two have in common.

In the first Boomerang, Zayn cuddles into his girl while she smiles into the camera, the two wearing matching orange tees. In another clip, the singer nuzzles a horse while sitting on an ATV. All of the Hadids major horse (and animal!) lovers, and clearly Zayn fits in perfectly.

In the third ‘gram, Hadid plants a kiss on her man in a moody black-and-white photo, and in the last, he goes nose-to-nose with both a dog and a horse (sense a theme?).

“Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday,” she wrote. “Cheers to YOUR YEAR my [Zayn] – happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side x.”

Gigi’s had a big week of birthday tributes, as her mom Yolanda celebrated her 54th birthday the day prior. “I’ve had the greatest role model since day 1,” she wrote alongside an adorable throwback photo.

“Your beauty is only outweighed by your compassion, ability to help others, and your endless talents. I feel so lucky that I got such a bad-ass, independent, smart, and creative human to call my super-mom ! Thank you for everything, always. You deserve all the great health, happiness, and light in the world ! I love you my Mamma, happiest birthday.”