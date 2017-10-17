Gigi Hadid Looks Like Belle from Beauty and the Beast in This Midriff-Baring Dress

Gigi Hadid may only be 22 years old, but she has already accomplished a lot. She's a model, a designer, and a makeup collaborator, but with her stylish Monday night outfit, she could've fooled us into adding "princess" to that list.

The model stepped out to support pal Blake Lively at the premiere of her new movie All I See Is You in N.Y.C., and her look was trés belle in more ways than one. She wore head-to-toe yellow, effectively channeling a modern-day Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and we think Emma Watson would approve.

James Devaney/GC Images

For Hadid's personal spin on a vision in yellow, she wore a sequin cut-out dress and yellow pumps, offsetting everything with a bright red lip. We wonder if Hadid took style cues from Lively herself—the actress was spotted in a bananas look of her own earlier that same day (along with six other outfits, if you can believe it).

While some may say yellow is a difficult color to pull off, we think Hadid looks positively regal.

Does this make Zayn Malik the Beast?