Gigi Hadid Celebrated Bella's Birthday in a Sexy Sheer Corset

As Monday rang in Bella Hadid's birthday festivities, older sister, Gigi, was the 21-year-old's sartorial counterpart during a special evening out in New York City.

The face of Bulgari celebrated the milestone event in a risqué black satin dress, featuring studded leather lining and lace-up side cut-outs, which she paired with a sunset-inspired orange eyeshadow and a sleek ponytail for a striking appearance.

Gotham/GC Images

Never far from her sister's side, Gigi made a case for divergent styling, sporting a figure-flaunting sheer baby blue corset alongside head-to-toe pieces in the flattering hue.

Gotham/GC Images

Hip-hugging trousers, a matching silk blazer, and retro leather stilettos in the icy color palette provided a sexy take on the classic power suit, while an azure-toned eyeshadow offset the model's baby blues. The 22-year-old topped off her electric ensemble with delicate diamonds and a romantic updo that displayed face-framing pieces.

Yet another expert study in sister power dressing!