This Model Squad Made a Major Hair Change for the Fendi Runway

The top models of the moment are often asked to make major beauty changes in the name of fashion. Take Kendall Jenner’s pixie cut at Tom Ford’s NYFW show that made her look just like mom Kris, or Bella Hadid’s black liner at Marc Jacobs that was so sharp, it could have cut you.

On Thursday in Milan, Fendi sent the coolest model squad down the runway and gave them the opportunity to live out their edgiest teenage dreams, dyed side bangs and all. Gigi and Bella Hadid were joined by Jenner and Kaia Gerber on the runway during Milan Fashion Week, but with their new blue and green strands, you might not recognize them.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Victor Boyko/Getty

Gigi rocked the catwalk in a striped sheer dress with shoulder cutouts, proving the bare shoulder trend isn’t going anywhere. Bella followed her sister down the runway in a leather dress with a similar neckline but a very different fabric.

Victor Boyko/Getty

Jenner matched her hair to her look in a plush bomber jacket and green skirt, while 16-year-old Kaia looked ultra sophisticated in a striped, silky power outfit consisting of a waist-defining jacket with oversize lapels and a matching skirt.

Blue hair or not, this squad always looks fierce.