Gigi Hadid Wishes Bella a Happy 21st with a Throwback from the Day She Was Born

Isabel Jones
October 09, 2017

Gigi Hadid was so excited for her little sister’s birthday (Bella turned 21 on Monday!), she couldn’t resist posting a day early.

The eldest Hadid sib, who’s just shy of a year-and-a-half older than Bella, shared the ultimate throwback on Sunday when she dropped a photo from the day of Bella’s birth.

In the adorable shot, Lil’ Gigi wears a red sweatshirt and matching hair ties, her blonde hair pulled into the sweetest pigtails while she cradles newborn baby Bella. At the edge of the photo, Mama Yolanda is visible with her arms outstretched as she gently reaches for both of her daughters.

gigihadid/Instagram

In addition to the aw-worthy pic, Gigi followed up with this caption: “TOMORROW WILL BE 21 YEARS SINCE I MET MY FOREVER BESTIE @bellahadid :heart: (me wearing all red on your actual day of birth is MAJOR and possibly the reason it's your favorite color :stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye:).” Hmm … we think Gigi might be onto something with this—Bella does love red.

What's my favorite color?

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Another time zone

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Happy 21st, Bella! We’re sure you’ll do the milestone justice.

