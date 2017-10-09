Gigi Hadid Wishes Bella a Happy 21st with a Throwback from the Day She Was Born

Gigi Hadid was so excited for her little sister’s birthday (Bella turned 21 on Monday!), she couldn’t resist posting a day early.

The eldest Hadid sib, who’s just shy of a year-and-a-half older than Bella, shared the ultimate throwback on Sunday when she dropped a photo from the day of Bella’s birth.

In the adorable shot, Lil’ Gigi wears a red sweatshirt and matching hair ties, her blonde hair pulled into the sweetest pigtails while she cradles newborn baby Bella. At the edge of the photo, Mama Yolanda is visible with her arms outstretched as she gently reaches for both of her daughters.

gigihadid/Instagram

In addition to the aw-worthy pic, Gigi followed up with this caption: “TOMORROW WILL BE 21 YEARS SINCE I MET MY FOREVER BESTIE @bellahadid (me wearing all red on your actual day of birth is MAJOR and possibly the reason it's your favorite color ).” Hmm … we think Gigi might be onto something with this—Bella does love red.

What's my favorite color? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 5, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Another @diormakeup day wrapped!!! Last one tomorrow til it's finally time to go home 😇Thank you amazing ladies..You are so great @studio_letiquette (matching outfits not planned 🤣) A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 6, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

Another time zone A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Happy 21st, Bella! We’re sure you’ll do the milestone justice.