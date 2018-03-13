The Most Loving Things Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Said Before They Ended Their 2-Year Relationship

After two years together, “it” couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are breaking the hearts of fans and hopeless romantics everywhere by going their separate ways.

Malik, a singer and former One Direction band member, and Hadid, a model, put out matching breakup statements on Tuesday, confirming that the relationship is over.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik wrote in his statement.

“I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be,” Hadid added in her own statement.

To guide your walk down memory lane, here are some of Malik and Hadid’s cutest quotes from their two years as a couple. Be warned: You might want to get the tissues out.

1. “I call her Gee, she calls me Zee. There’s some other nicknames too, but I’ll keep those private.” — Malik, to the Sunday Times

2. "We played it cool for like 10 minutes, and then I was like, 'You're really cute.’ We connected, like, really quickly. We have kind of the same sense of humor and sharing videos." — Hadid, on the Ellen DeGeneres Show

3. “I feel like I have a new kind of infatuation with a different one every week.” — Hadid to Vogue, on Malik’s tattoos

4. “She’s a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She’s quite classy and that. She’s not, like, arrogant in any way, she’s confident. She carries it well. She’s cool.” — Malik, to ES Magazine

5. “Z–I’ve seen the battles you go through and the way you fight to get to a place that allows you to get up there for your fans. Your bravery in those times makes me proud, but your honesty last night proved what you’re all about, being real … Your talent and good heart will never lead you wrong. Love you and so proud of you always.” — Hadid, on Twitter, after Malik canceled a concert due to anxiety

6. “Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday." — Hadid, in an Instagram caption on Malik’s 25th birthday

7. “I can understand how it can look, that you’ve got these two people in a ‘power couple’. That’s not something I want to be a part of. I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me.” — Malik to Evening Standard