Gigi Hadid's 22nd Birthday Involved Zayn, Helicopters, and a Pink Wig

It's safe to say that Gigi Hadid was feeling 22 on Sunday as she rang in the milestone with a birthday party of epic proportions.

Surrounded by loved ones including little sister Bella, boyfriend Zayn Malik, and inner circle BFFs like Hailey Baldwin, the supermodel fêted the occasion in style as she enjoyed a sweet cake, a sister-sister water painting class, a helicopter ride, red roses, and more on her special day.

Bella started off the festivities by treating her older sister to the coolest of painting sessions where the pair immortalized an ode to "Zayn's eyeball," an abstract photo of a horse, as well as a rendition of cartoon character CatDog.

The sisters were then joined by Zayn and girl squad member Hailey Baldwin as they enjoyed a day in the skies courtesy of a luxe helicopter ride:

While on the ground, the 22-year-old enjoyed cake, a fabulous pink wig, and red roses—along with a kiss from her musician beau.

In a 'gram from Sunday evening, Gigi, in a pink blazer and tiny crop top, clutches a pink tiered cake that reads "Happy birthday Gigi" as her love leans in for a smooch.

The social media love didn't stop there: The Gigi's family, friends, and loved ones took to Instagram to pile on the nostalgia with throwback photos of the star.

Calling her older sister her "other half," Bella gushed, "I feel so lucky every day to call you my sister. I didn't know anyone could be so generous, smart, funny, talented, hard working, artistic, loving, respectful AND beautiful all at the same damn time!!! You make me laugh until I pee and even when I don't want to smile, you are just about the only person that can make me. Everyone that knows you, immediately feels the incredible energy that radiates throughout you."

Sharing several childhood photos of herself alongside her sister, she continued, "Thank you for always being yourself, nothing more and nothing less. You are my other half & I don't know what I would ever do without you. I love you with all of my heart Squeegee."

Check out other sweet social media birthday messages for the Calvin Klein star below: