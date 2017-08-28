Gigi Hadid Is Returning to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid will be showing off her Victoria's Secret angel wings once again.

The model announced Monday that she'll be returning to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, sharing the news with a sweet post on Instagram. "Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show!!!," she captioned a shot of herself rocking cut-out thigh high boots, strappy lingerie, and angel wings.

"Thank you my friends @ed_razek @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again (as shown here at last year's fitting, by @jeromeduran)! @victoriassecret #VSFS2017," she continued.

Hadid's announcement comes just a day after her sister Bella Hadid revealed she too would be returning for the show.

"I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again ... Walking into the offices this year I felt so happy, healthy, and honored," she captioned a photo of herself smizing in a satin bra. "I can't wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait!"

Given their double return news, it was no surprise that Gigi was all smiles as she stepped out in New York City Monday in a monochromatic look, sporting a beige Jonathan Simkhai lace crop top, matching high-waist Manning Cartell chino pants with gold button detailing, and satin Stuart Weitzman mules.

Gotham/GC Images

The statuesque beauty completed her look with her long blonde locks parted down the middle, paired with a natural makeup pallette and a soft pop of color on her lips, as she strolled down the sidewalk with a strut we'll no doubt see when she hits the VS runway.