Gigi, Bella, and Yolanda Hadid Form the Most Fashionable Family Trio in N.Y.C. 

Great style must be genetic!

While Tinseltown gathered in Santa Monica for Thursday evening’s Critics’s Choice Awards, Gigi and Bella Hadid were busy celebrating their mom Yolanda's 54th birthday across the country, displaying their fashion prowess—off the runway.

During the premiere of their mom's new Lifetime show, Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid, the catwalk beauties headed to the launch, with older sister Gigi setting a sophisticated sartorial tone.

The 22-year-old wore a button-up blouse, featuring pinstripes and a butterfly pattern, which she tucked into high-waisted black trousers and accessorized with a glittery box-shaped clutch and black ankle booties.

Gotham/GC Images

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Bella put her model credentials to work, as she braved the cold in a red leather mini that she warmed up with a pair of mod white boots. Both sisters twinned in the beauty departments with a swipe of berry lipstick and dramatic winged liner.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

At the premiere, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was flanked by her stunning mini-me's, displaying the ultimate birthday glow. The beaming 54-year-old flaunted her age-defying figure in a turtleneck LBD, which boasted a sexy side slit, shoulder cutouts, and metallic embellishments.

Further proof that supermodel good looks run in the family!