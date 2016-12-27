Watch Gigi and Bella Hadid Rap to Nicki Minaj While in Lingerie

A whole lot of models were doing karaoke backstage at last month's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. First, Kendall Jenner showed off her skills while singing along to Rihanna's "We Found Love" with Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing. Now, some epic footage has surfaced of her BFFs and sisterly model duo Gigi and Bella Hadid putting their rapping prowess to the test.

In the clip, the gorgeous twosome do a duet of Nicki Minaj's hit tune "Starships." The oldest sister exclaims, "I know the whole rap." And she honestly did. The pair even found a fan in the American Music Award–winning rapper, who posted the video on her own Instagram account. Watch it here:

😍😅 #Bella #Gigi 😘💕🎀 A video posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 26, 2016 at 10:36am PST

Apart from her rap session with her sister, the youngest Hadid sister had a little karaoke fun with Rousteing and talked about walking in the show. "It was amazing and, you know, it was such an emotional thing to be with my sister here." And as for her looks? "If I could've picked anything, I would've picked my outfits. I loved them. My first look is a tiny, tiny lace corset with amazing sleeves. And it's so beautiful. The second one is all Swarovski crystals. All colorful. Expensive." See it here:

VOICE OF AN ANGEL ❤️ @bellahadid Check ON www.10magazine.com @10magazine WE LOVE BELLA 👩🏻👦🏾 A video posted by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing) on Dec 18, 2016 at 2:52pm PST

RELATED: Kendall, Gigi, and Bella Chowed Down on Cheeseburgers After VS

Right now, Bella is spending her holidays on the ski slopes of Aspen, Colo., while Gigi is taking a much-deserved social media break. We can't wait to see what the sisters have store in 2017.