Gigi and Bella Hadid's Elevator Photo Is the Coolest Selfie You'll See Today (and Maybe Ever)

What’s super chic, bathed in Chanel, and completely at the whim of building electricity? Gigi and Bella Hadid in an elevator, of course!

The supermodel sisters attended an event in N.Y.C. on Monday night, each rocking an updo, an elegant Chanel coat, and a logo-bearing waist belt. And although a barrage of photographers were on-site for the occasion, Bella decided to stage her own shoot on the elevator while riding alongside her big sis.

“Forever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever ... ,” the newly 21-year-old Hadid captioned a mirror selfie of her and Gigi posing in a dimly lit elevator. In the fabulous shot, Bella leans against the wall, her left leg protruding from the slit of her black coat Angelina Jolie-style. To her left stands Gigi, 22, toying with her long blonde ponytail in the elevator’s back corner, her right hip cocked to expose the bulk of her left leg, visible beneath her gray snakeskin coat.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Honestly, have you ever seen a cooler mirror selfie? We’re thinking that’s a hard no …