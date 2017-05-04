Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Channeling ’90s TV Characters Now

Gigi and Bella Hadid are taking the '90s fashion throwbacks to the next level. The modeling duo stepped out for dinner at Nobu in N.Y.C. on Wednesday night in the most retro of looks.

Bella gave the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air a French twist in a black Eugenia Kim beret, blue Roberi & Fraud sunglasses, a long-sleeve turtleneck, cobalt vest, leather leggings (shop a similar style here), and black lace-up combat boots with red strings. Like a true Hadid, she pulled that pop of color in elsewhere in her look, wearing red nail polish and coordinating with a red phone case.

Meanwhile, Gigi took the '90s vibe very seriously, wearing a blue sweatshirt emblazoned with a glittering “MTV” logo (shop a similar look here). She paired the throwback top with small black Roberi & Fraud sunglasses, frayed-hem jeans, and platform sneaker boots.

These two look like they’re ready to star in a Real World revival or another remake of Beverly Hills, 90210, and honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

