Get Angelina Jolie's Chic Airport Look
March 12, 2017 @ 2:30 PM
by: InStyle Staff

Angelina Jolie is a prime example of style and substance. She's constantly jetting to Cambodia for her philantropic endeavors, as she did this past weekend, and always looks impeccable while doing it. While most of us can only dream of owning a Jolie-esque wardrobe, we can snag a little piece of it for a price of $325. That's right—Jolie's Petra Magazine tote, from the transparency-oriented, direct-to-consumer brand Everlane, could also be your new airport tote.

Jolie has demonstrated her Everlane fandom before, and has worn their versatile loafers in other notable airport outfits.

This time, her ensemble included a long, light coat over a longer black dress, which she accessorized with big sunglasses, a belt, black high-heeled boots, and a wheelie trunk-style suitcase. As for beauty, Jolie opted for dark nail polish and a glossy lip, keeping the rest of her look clean and simple.

The actress was returning to Cambodia just a few weeks after her visit (with all the kids!) to celebrate the premiere of First They Killed My Father, the heart-wrenching documentary she directed and co-wrote. On that last trip, Jolie and her son Maddox, who she adopted from Cambodia, both gave moving speeches, while Shiloh said a few words in Khmer.

