Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Releases George Michael Tribute Song—Her First Music in 12 Years

Calling all Spice Girls fans! Former Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell has new music out, and we've got all the details.

The singer just dropped "Angels in Chains," which is her first global music release in 12 years. For her to release a single after so long, you know it has to be something special. In fact, it's so special that it's a tribute to her friend, the late singer and LGBT icon George Michael.

"You know when you've got one of those friends that you don't have to see all the time but when you do, you just click back and you have the most honest relationship? I would say that's the kind of relationship," she told Billboard in an interview. "I wanted him to be my boyfriend, but I wasn't his cup of tea."

In the interview, Halliwell revealed that they weren't only close friends, but also roommates.

"When I left the Spice Girls, I went and lived with him," she said. "When I had my first child and I had nowhere to live, I went and lived with him for nine months. He was always a very kind person."

Halliwell seems to be paying that kindness back. "Angels in Chains" is a collaboration between Halliwell and Michael's former band and producer, and the profits from the song will go toward Childline, which was one of Michael's favorite charities.

Kudos to Halliwell for continuing to contribute to Michael's charitable legacy.