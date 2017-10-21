Gerard Butler Says He's "Lucky to Be Here" After Motorcycle Crash

Don't worry, guys! After a terrifying motorcycle accident, Gerard Butler is going to be okay, but he admits that he's very, very lucky. During an appearance on The Talk on Friday, the 47-year-old actor recounted the harrowing story to the hosts. 

"I’m lucky to be here," he said. "I went 33 feet through the air. I did a somersault." Pretty crazy. He recalled that a bystander, who witnessed the crash, saying, "'Wow, you really are an action movie star.'" He may have handled the crash pretty well, but he didn't walk away unscathed. 

Butler sustained "five fractures in my right foot alone, because I landed right on my knees, so I’ve done my knees in and my left foot. And this had been the busiest period of my career," he continued. "I was in bed for four days. I couldn’t get out of bed." Yikes!

After resting for those four days, he is feeling better. Butler walked the red carpet for his new movie Geostorm less than a week after the accident. What a trooper. 

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] He was taken to a local hospital in a daze then but was not seriously injured. The reported motorcycle accident comes just days before the October 20 release of Geostorm, his new sci-fi thriller co-starring Abbie Cornish. The actor was in New York City last week to promote the new film. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Butler revealed that he's a fan of risky behavior, and even injected himself with bee venom, twice. [MUSIC] So he goes okay check this out this is probably about 2.3 bee stings and he gives me a shot in the arm. And goes we just gotta check that your not allergic. So I go that's getting so bad I'm okay Sekusoky, so he gives me another ten. Wow. 23 bee stings. And then, basically 23 bee stings. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

