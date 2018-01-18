Gerard Butler Answers Which Co-Star Is a Better Kisser: Jennifer Aniston or Angelina Jolie

Although it is, indeed, 2018, today’s headlines may have you believing we got stuck somewhere around 2004. Jennifer Aniston is married to Justin Theroux and Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split over a year ago, yet echoes of Team Jen and Team Angie still follow us into the present.

While promoting his upcoming crime drama Den of Thieves, Gerard Butler (aka The Phantom of the Opera), stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday played a game of “Plead the Fifth.” The 300 star—who has acted alongside both Aniston (in Bounty Hunter) and Jolie (Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life)—was forced to admit which celebrated actress was a better on-camera kisser.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

After refusing to name a movie he did “strictly for the paycheck,” Butler, 48, had to respond to Cohen’s tricky question: "You have kissed both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston onscreen. Who is the better kisser?"

“Jennifer Aniston,” he finally answered. “I'm just going, you know, I'm just taking you by surprise.”

And there you have it. Watch the moment in the above video.