George Clooney's Friends Celebrated His Bday With Major #TBTs

May 6th was George Clooney's 56th birthday, and the Ocean's Eleven star really does keep getting more handsome with age. That's not to say he wasn't always a looker—a fact that several of Clooney's famous friends reminded us of with amazing throwback pictures.

Actress Salma Hayek Pinault and former model Rande Gerber took to Instagram to wish Clooney a happy birthday on Saturday, and both pals chose unbeatable throwback images. Hayek and Clooney go way back—they were costars in the 1996 movie From Dusk Till Dawn—and she choose to share an old pic of herself, Clooney, and Will Smith. The birthday boy is sporting some incredible facial hair in the picture, which Hayek captioned with "Feliz Cumpleaños Jorge!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTwDqxWBJRk/ Happy Birthday George! Feliz Cumpleaños Jorge! #georgeclooney A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 6, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

Gerber, who's married to supermodel Cindy Crawford, chose an image from Clooney's modeling days. In the pic, young Clooney is leaning up against a chain link fence wearing a Casamigos Tequila sweater. Gerber captioned the image with "The modeling thing may not have worked out, but @casamigos sure did. Happy Birthday George!"

Cindy Crawford also jumped on the birthday bandwagon, posting a pic of herself yukking it up with Clooney and Gerber

Clooney may not have an Instagram account of his own, but we're certain he saw—and appreciated—these sweet birthday wishes.