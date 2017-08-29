George Clooney Says Being a Father to Twins at 56 Is "Terrifying"

George Clooney became a father twice over earlier this year when he and his wife Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander, but even he admits that being a first-time dad isn't all sunshine and roses. In an interview with USA Today, the actor opened up about fatherhood—and it sounds pretty messy.

"I just have to clean the barf off of my tux. It used to be my barf but now it's the twins' barf. So it all works out," he joked.

Dad jokes aside (he's clearly made for this), Clooney said that fatherhood isn't always easy.

"Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying," he said before giving credit to his wife. "She's like an Olympic athlete. She's doing so beautifully."

Mike Coppola/Getty

"Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit," said Clooney. "I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride."

Sounds like solid advice to us. For the Clooney family, part of enjoying the ride has also meant giving back to others. Earlier this month, the family donated an impressive $1 million to combat hate groups in America—an action that was spurred by the violence in Charlottesville and President Donald Trump's surprising response to it.

"It becomes increasingly clear how in over his head and incapable this man is of being president of the United States," said Clooney. "The good news is that our other institutions—meaning press, finally, and judges and senators—have proven that the country works. There is a check and balance."

We think the Clooneys' donation will go a long way. If you're inspired by the new father to take action of your own, read up on how to help even if you don't live in the Charlottesville area.