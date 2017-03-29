Don't Worry Guys: George Clooney Played a Pediatrician on ER, So He's Ready for Twins

George Clooney is so ready for fatherhood and we love hearing him talk about it! He will become a dad for the first time quite soon and at CinemaCon Tuesday in Las Vegas, he revealed his excitement.

"Can you believe it?" he exclaimed of his impending fatherhood to E! News. "Yeah, [I'm] even happier [than before]. I didn't know that we'd have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step."

And when talk turned to changing diapers and preparing his and wife Amal's home for their twins, he brought up one of his past roles to remind us all that he knows what he's doing. "Hang on for a minute," he asserted. "I played a pediatrician on ER. So I know how to work on extra children ... if there's an accident, I'm there. I'm the guy." Hilarious!

The names of their bundles of joy are also yet to be decided. He and Amal want to meet the pair before making those important choices. Of the decision, Clooney stated, "Because I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes ... whatever name you pick they're like 'Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister ... Can't name her Susan. You remember Aunt Susan?" Well we guess Susan Clooney won't be making an appearance this year! We're excited to see what the Clooneys come up with. We know their choices will be just as beautiful as their children.