George Clooney and Rande Gerber Just Sold Their Tequila Company for an Outrageous Sum

You know Casamigos—the Tequila company Rande Gerber and George Clooney founded back in 2013?

You know, this one…

The modeling thing may not have worked out, but @casamigos sure did. Happy Birthday George! A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on May 6, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

When you send your friend onesies and he thinks they're @casamigos coozies. #firsttimedad A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on May 1, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Bike+beach+Bikes+Casamigos. A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on Mar 15, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

Celebrating our Birthdays @casamigos style. Thanks for the cool cake Amal. #houseoffriends A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on May 8, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

I know Cindy drinks this so I'm in!!! #Casamigos A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 7, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Well, the famed Tequila brand is no longer under Clooney and Gerber’s tutelage.

Today, E! News confirmed that the duo, and their additional partner Michael Meldman, sold the fast-growing brand to Diageo for the unbelievable sum of $1 Billion. Yep, you read that correctly—that’s a one with nine (!) zeros behind it.

"If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don't think we would have said yes," Clooney told E!. “But we're not going anywhere,” he followed up, “We'll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two."

Well, can we just say how glad we are that the actor and his model friend are benefitting financially from this sale. I mean, the nights we’ve lost sleep worrying if the Clooney and Gerber families have enough money …

Just kidding! But joking aside, George and Amal could put like 300 more pairs of twins through college with this payday alone.

Congrats, Rande and George! Cheers to your success *throws back tequila shot.*