George Clooney Is Starring on a TV Show for the First Time Since ER

George Clooney is making his big return to TV! The Academy Award–winning actor is set to direct and star in a new limited series, his first since leaving ER in 2009.

So what could be big enough to get this movie producer back on the small screen? According to Deadline, Clooney is directing a six-part series based on Joseph Heller’s novel, Catch-22, a 1961 satire about the U.S. Army. The film is set in Italy during WWII and tells the story of a U.S. Air Force flyer named Yossarian, who is ordered to keep increasing the number of dangerous missions he must fly to complete his service. If he makes any attempt to avoid those missions, he’ll be in a total “Catch-22” because of a “hilariously sinister bureaucratic rule.”

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Here’s how Deadline describes it: “A concern for one’s own safety in the face of dangers that are real and immediate is the process of a rational mind; a man is considered insane if he willingly continues to fly dangerous combat missions, but a request to be removed from duty is evidence of sanity and therefore makes him ineligible to be relieved from duty.” Basically, there’s no way out.

The new dad will star as Colonel Cathcart in his first acting role since 2016’s Money Monster. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Clooney announced he would be cutting down on his acting roles because he doesn't "need money."

"I have money, so I can fight to make movies I want to make," he said.

Catch-22 is expected to start filming in early 2018.