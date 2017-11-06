Did George Clooney Just Announce He Was Quitting Acting?

After decades in the spotlight, George Clooney has revealed that acting isn't much of a priority for him anymore.

"Look, I acted for a long time and, you know, I'm 56. I'm not the guy that gets the girl anymore—at least I shouldn't be the guy that gets the girl," the handsome actor said in a recent interview with The Sunday Times.

"But, look, if somebody's got Paul Newman in The Verdict, I'd jump. But there aren't that many like that," he continued. "Acting used to be how I paid the rent, but I sold a tequila company for a billion f***ing dollars. I don't need money."

He's serious. In June, Clooney and his two business partners—Rande Gerber and real estate magnate Mike Meldman—confirmed that they sold their Tequila company, Casamigos, for $1 billion.

"I have money, so I can fight to make movies I want to make," the father of two added. "If you look at what I've been in over the past 15 years, for the most part they weren't going to get made if I didn't do them. Nobody was going to make Good Night, and Good Luck, Michael Clayton or Up in the Air, and I fought to get those out there."

Although Clooney, whose recent directorial project, Suburbicon, is in theaters now, did say that he would do whatever it takes to get a project he's passionate about off the ground. "I used to do coffee commercials," he reminded the reporter.

Something tells us Clooney won't be able to stay behind the camera for long, money or not.