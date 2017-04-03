Amal and George Clooney Dress Down for a Romantic Stroll

Vantagenews / AKM-GSI
April 3, 2017 @ 4:15 PM
by: Isabel Jones

Expectant parents-to-be George and Amal Clooney went for a picturesque stroll near their English home in Sonning on Saturday.

Walking hand-in-hand (fingers interlocking—it's true love), the accomplished human rights lawyer and her actor husband seemingly tried to dodge the paps by obscuring their identities with hats and sunglasses.

Though wearing an oversize bomber jacket, Amal couldn’t quite hide her growing baby bump. The maternity wear maven paired her olive green covering with a deep gray scarf, dark-wash skinny jeans, and studded high-top sneakers (shop a similar look here). She added a touch of black to the ensemble with a newsboy cap and aviator shades.

Amal’s protective husband stuck by his wife’s side in a pair of light-wash jeans, a black and gray Warner Bros. logo sweatshirt, beige houndstooth fedora (shop a similar look here), and orange-tinted sunglasses.

Though the pair looks noticeably more casual than we’re accustomed to seeing them, we’re digging their quiet weekend attire.

