George Clooney Says Daughter Ella Looks Just Like Amal

They're only four months old, but George and Amal Clooney's twins are already their own people.

In a recent interview with Extra's Renee Bargh, the new dad detailed how Ella and Alexander have developed distinct personalities at such a young age. In particular, the Suburbicon director couldn't help but gush over how much Ella looks like her mom, while he joked about brother Alex's impressive appetite.

"He weighs three pounds more than his sister," the 56-year-old noted. "They're born with personalities. Ella is very elegant and dainty she has these big beautiful eyes, she looks like Amal."

Alex, however, is the complete opposite. "He's just a thug, he's a fat little boy, he laughs louder than everyone in the room, it's the funniest thing," the proud dad added.

Perhaps picking up on his growing affection for fatherhood, Bargh couldn't resist asking the Hollywood A-lister if he and Amal were done having kids. "Done!" George answered matter-of-factly.

We'll see about that, George!