George and Amal Clooney Reveal the Sex of Their Twins

It's a boy and a girl for George and Amal Clooney!

It was announced last week that the famous couple is currently expecting twins, and today People confirmed that they will be welcoming a son and a daughter.

The actor's mom Nina Clooney also recently spilled the beans about the sexes of the two babies. "It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That's what I've been told," she shared. "How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited." Amal is reportedly due in June, and the twins will be the third and fourth grandchildren for George's parents, who are already grandparents to the actor's sister Adelia Zeidler's son and daughter.

These will be the first children for the Oscar-winning star and his human rights lawyer wife, whose pregnancy news was revealed on The Talk. The duo were married on September 27, 2014 at a luxury resort in Venice, Italy, in front of a star-studded group of family and friends that included Matt Damon, who opened up about the exciting baby news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today.

