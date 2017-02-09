George and Amal Clooney Are Expecting Twins Together

It's official: Amal Clooney is pregnant with her and husband George Clooney's baby. But the couple doesn't have just one bundle of joy on the way—they are expecting twins!

After weeks of speculation, the exciting news was confirmed today by People.

This will be the first children for the Oscar-winning actor and the London-based lawyer, who were married on September 27, 2014 at the Aman Canal Grande luxury resort in Venice, Italy, in front of a star-studded group of family and friends. And it goes without saying that the photos from the romantic weekend were completely stunning.

VIDEO: George & Amal Clooney's Cutest Couple Moments

Rumors have been circulating for quite sometime that the good looking duo had a bundle of joy on the way, but the couple's appearance at a screening of The White Helmets in London last month really amplified the internet buzz. At the event, the stylish beauty donned a vibrant floral Dolce & Gabbana frock that hinted at the start of her slightly visible baby bump (pictured below). We predict that the patterned look will be the first of her many, many fashionable maternity ensembles to come.

Dave Benett/Getty

RELATED: Floral Vision Amal Clooney Is Not Afraid of Head-to-Toe Patterns

We can't wait to meet the sure-to-be-adorable little Clooneys.