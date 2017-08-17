Amal Clooney Scores an Outfit Ace in a $39 Top While Playing Tennis with George

X
Shop This Post
by: Jennifer Davis
August 17, 2017 @ 7:00 PM

Whether on the red carpet or playing tennis, George and Amal Clooney always look good. The new parents, who welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June, were spotted holding hands after channeling their inner Roger Federer and Serena Williams near Lake Como, Italy, where the family has been spending the summer. 

Amal showed off her svelte post-baby physique in a pleated black tennis skirt and coordinating Sundek logo tank top ($39; sundek.com). She accessorized her look with a wide-brimmed visor, wearing her hair long hair half-up, half-down. The new mom finished off her chic tennis ensemble with traditional white shoes and socks. Meanwhile, Clooney also wore all black, pairing a polo with knee-length shorts and Adidas tennis shoes. 

Backgrid

This isn't the first time that the couple has made sure to get in some quality one-on-one time since their twins were born. Earlier in the month, the duo enjoyed a stylish Saturday night dinner at Il Gatto Nero with Amal's mom Baria Alamuddin.

RELATED: Amal Clooney Went on a Date in This Daring Striped Jumpsuit

We can't wait to see what the adorable couple gets up to next while in Italy.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] InStyle

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top