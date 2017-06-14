The Untold Story of When George Clooney and Amal Clooney Met Is Too Sweet 

George and Amal Clooney are one of the most recognized couples in the world. Their careers are both thriving, and they just welcomed their newborn twins this month, but before they were parents or spouses, they had to nervously meet for the very first time.

George's dad, Nick, and his wife, Nina, were there when the couple first met at a dinner with mutual friends, and this week, George's dad revealed all the details of how it went down to People.

“Nina and I were actually the ones who answered the door when Amal came in,” he said. “She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished, but by the time we had supper that night, it was clear there was a kindness to her and an inclusiveness.”

While it sounds like Amal got the parental stamp of approval early on, that blessing only continued to grow after Nick noticed a different kind of connection between her and George.

"I really think by the time that first (meeting) was over, his and her fates were sealed, both of them. She was so remarkable and he was so remarkable around her," he said. “By the end of supper, I started looking over at Nina and saying, ‘Look ouuuut, this could be trouble for this young man!' It was just different than all the other relationships I had seen him in, and I had watched them all from the time he was 13."

Different? Yes. Trouble? Not at all.

“This young woman meant something to him almost immediately," Nick said. "It was just amazing.”

Amazing is an understatement. We wish the star couple the best of luck with newborn twins, Ella and Alexander.