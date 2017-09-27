See George and Amal Clooney's Cutest Couple Moments in Honor of Their Third Anniversary

How time flies. It seems like just yesterday that George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin whisked their closest family and friends away to Venice, Italy for the wedding celebration of a lifetime. Today, the pair celebrates their three-year anniversary, and what better way to mark the occasion than by taking a look back at their sweetest moments in our gallery?

From date nights in Los Angeles to glamorous red carpets and post-wedding brunches, the Mr. and Mrs. Clooney have had their fair share of moments that make us say, "aw." But there's more to love about this couple than their effortless style and sweet displays of affection: The two humanitarians head the Clooney Foundation for Justice, supporting equality and prosecuting human rights violations with Amal's law expertise.

Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Plus, their date nights out are even more rare since the two became parents to twins Ella and Alexander in June. Happy anniversary, you two! Enjoy it.