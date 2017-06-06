George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins—Find Out Their Names

George and Amal Clooney are officially parents! The former eligible bachelor and his high-power attorney wife welcomed twins, little Ella and Alexander, on Tuesday, June 6, People reports.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander, and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” his rep told People.

The actor, who never thought he would have kids, recently gushed about his family's expansion. “We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure,” he said back in February. “We’ve sort of embraced it all … with arms wide open.”

VIDEO: George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!

And if ever their babies need a doctor, George has them covered. “I played a pediatrician on ER. So I know how to work on extra children … if there’s an accident, I’m there. I’m the guy,” he joked.

RELATED: Amal Clooney's Fashionable Maternity Style

We can’t wait to meet the new additions to this beautiful and talented family. Click through to our gallery to see mom and dad's cutest couple moments.