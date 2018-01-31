Watch George Clooney Describe the Moment He Met Amal in the Most Loving Way

Don’t believe in love at first sight? Well, George and Amal Clooney’s romance may convince you.

The Oscar-winning actor sat down for an interview with David Letterman on the talk show host’s new Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and you be they talk about George’s beautiful and brilliant wife Amal. Specifically, George opens up about how they met and what exactly transpired.

“A mutual friend of ours said I’m stopping by and can I bring my friend? And I was like, of course. I got a call from my agent who called me and said, ‘I met this woman who’s coming to your house who you’re gonna marry,” he told Letterman, and revealed that they first met at George’s home, where his parents just so happened to be visiting.

“We just talked, and we stayed up all night talking, and then I got her e-mail address 'cause she was going to send me some pictures of my parents and we started writing and I really didn’t really know if she wanted to go out with me. I just thought we were buddies,” he said humbly.

The rest, as they say, is history. The famous Clooney couple, of course, tied the knot in 2014 in Venice, Italy, and welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June 2017.

Watch the full clip at top—and watch Clooney’s episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Friday, Feb. 9, on Netflix.