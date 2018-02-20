George and Amal Clooney Donate $500,000 for Florida Students' March for Gun Control

George and Amal Clooney are using their fortune for good.

The couple announced they’re donating $500,000 in the name of their twins Ella and Alexander to March for Our Lives, an upcoming March 24 event organized by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in an effort to call for gun control.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” Clooney reportedly said in a statement. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event.”

VIDEO: What to Know About the Florida School Shooting

Last Wednesday, 17 victims were killed and more than a dozen wounded at the Parkland, Fla., school. Since, celebrities and lawmakers have opened up a dialogue about stricter gun laws. And five survivors of the shooting—students David Hogg, Alex Wind, Cameron Kasky, Jacqueline Coren, and Emma Gonzalez—have joined forces (with the support of Everytown for Gun Safety) to urge others to support March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. Other rallies are being organized across the country.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Gets Political Following Florida High School Shooting

In an interview with Face the Nation, the students discussed their plans. “What we’re trying to do here [with] ‘March for Our Lives’ is say, the adult politicians have been playing around while my generation has been losing our lives,” Kasky said. “At the end of the day, this isn’t a red and blue thing. This isn’t Democrats or Republicans. This is about everybody and how we are begging for our lives … We need to make real change here and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

Since the shooting, celebrities like Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga have pledged their support of the march.

Cameron good talking to you last night. All of your bravery is amazing. I stand with you guys. #march24 #marchforourlives https://t.co/oKG8MmhzaI — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 18, 2018

Parkland Survivors and others that are standing up through the media are so brave and are true role models. I’m speechless at their courage. And so proud that these kids and young adults are our future. #GunControl #ParklandStudents The question now is will our leaders listen. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 19, 2018

March for Our Lives is now accepting donations, and merch that directly benefits the fund is being sold. In addition, over $1 million have been raised for the victims of the school shooting. You can donate here.

Previously, the Clooneys have donated money to other social causes. In August 2017, they donated $1 million through the Southern Poverty Law Center and Clooney Foundation after the Charlottesville, Virgina white supremacist rally to end hate.