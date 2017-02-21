George Clooney Finally Speaks Out About Becoming a First-Time Dad

Be still, our beating hearts. Earlier this month, news broke that George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney are expecting twins, and now the actor is breaking his silence to officially confirm the reports himself and express his excitement at becoming a first-time dad at 55.

The Ocean's Eleven star, who was in France over the weekend to receive an accolade at the César Awards, made an appearance on the program Rencontres de Cinéma, where he gushed about the next chapter of the couple's lives.

"We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure," a smiling George said when questioned about the impending parenthood. "We've sort of embraced it all ... with arms wide open."

Part of that adventure is becoming a dad later in life. The longtime bachelor, who was married to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993 and turns 56 in May, revealed that he is looking to stars like French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, who welcomed a child when he was 70, as a model.

With buddies like Matt Damon publicly sharing their support for the star, George also took a moment to dish on how his friends first took the news that Amal, now 39, was expecting.

"It got really quiet and they all just started making baby crying noises. And the whole table just busted up laughing," he shared.

We'll be staying tuned for more exciting reveals. Watch his interview in the above video.