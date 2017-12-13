George and Amal Clooney Are Model Citizens, Offer Earbuds to Passengers on Flight with Their Twins

New parents George and Amal Clooney know that a little kindness can go a long way.

According to People, the Hollywood couple power couple ensured the comfort of their fellow passengers on a long-haul flight heading across the pond to the human rights attorney's native England by passing out headphones to help drown out the crying of their 6-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

The noise-canceling earbuds were also accompanied by a message that apologized in advance if travelers were kept awake.

Little Ella and Alexander are quickly filling the pages of their passports with new adventures. Born in London, England back in June, the jet-setting infants have already made their international debuts in Italy and the United States alongside their globe-trotting parents.

Now, if only all parents flying with their children could be as considerate as George and Amal...