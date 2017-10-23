Amal Clooney Brought Her Mom to a Red Carpet and They Look SO Alike

George and Amal Clooney have date night red carpet style down pat, but even they couldn't hold a candle to their extra guest this weekend.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The star couple stepped out for the premiere of George's new movie Suburbicon on Sunday, but they brought along an extra someone special: Amal's mom Baria Alamuddin. For the special occasion, Baria wore a beautiful evergreen-colored dress with feather detailing that basically won fashion for the whole event. Her daughter opted for a strapless blue patterned gown with a floor-grazing hemline.

Mother and daughter seemed to match their makeup with similarly colored berry lipstick, which only served to make their family resemblance even more clear.

MARK RALSTON/Getty

George kept things toned down in an all-black suit, which only served to let Amal and Baria's dresses shine even more.

RELATED: George Clooney Says Amal Has Encountered Sexual Harassment at Work

This special event happened on the most opportune weekend, if you can believe it. Sunday, Oct. 22, was National Mother-in-Law Day in the United States, so the family celebrated in the most appropriate way.

Now we just need the Clooney twins, Ella and Alexander, to hit the red carpet, and it'll be a whole family affair.