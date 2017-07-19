If Only Our Date Nights Looked as Romantic as George and Amal Clooney's 

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore!

Seriously though, Italian food and someone you love by your side? That’s love, people. Or at least the version of love Dean Martin famously sung about. It sounds too good to be true, but once again, George and Amal Clooney reminded us that guys, when you’ve found the one, nothing else matters.

On Tuesday, the married couple and parents to twins Ella and Alexander stepped away from the baby bottles and instead headed to dinner at Villa d’Este in Cernobbio, Italy. From the look of the starlight-kissed courtyard and staff in black suits, it was far fancier than your local Olive Garden.

George kept it cool and casual in jeans and a short-sleeve collared shirt (such a dad!) while Amal, as usual, killed it in the fashion department. She went bold with a sleeveless yellow cocktail dress, which she paired with wedges and a sparkly spherical handbag.

According to People, their parenting duties are taking priority, which explains why their date ended up being shorter than usual.

“You could tell they were happy about the date night,” an onlooker reportedly said. “In the past, they always dined for hours. This time, it was obvious they didn’t want to be out too late.”

Ella and Alexander are two lucky ones, indeed.