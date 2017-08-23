Amal and George Clooney Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other During Italian Date Night

Globetrotting lovebirds George and Amal Clooney made the latest in a string of stylish public appearances on Friday. Mind you, this was no stroll around the block.

The successful human rights lawyer and her Oscar-winning hubby stepped out for a romantic evening in Bellagio, Italy—a village off of Lake Como.

The Clooneys kicked off their weekend with an atmospheric double date at Le Darsane. Amal arrived at the restaurant in a fitted red tank top and striped wide-leg pants (shop a similar look here), a small woven clutch in her right hand. The 39-year-old’s other hand clung to George’s and they wandered the streets, their fingers lovingly intertwined.

By Amal’s regal side stood George, clad in a white button-up tee, loose-fitting jeans, and a pair of moderately casual dress shoes.

BACKGRID

Less than three months ago, Amal and George welcomed twins Alexander and Ella into their brood. We’re glad to see parenthood hasn’t stood in the way of their European vacation schedule!