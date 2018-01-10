George and Amal Clooney's Handwritten Thank-You Note Will Make You Swoon

Have you ever wondered about George Clooney’s penmanship? If so, today is your lucky day.

Over the holidays the 56-year-old Hollywood veteran and his superstar human-rights lawyer wife Amal hit up a theater near their English home–and while that may sound like an average day, the couple then chose to do the unexpected: send a handwritten thank-you note. Yes, we’re impressed.

The couple popped in for a performance of My Fair Lady at The Mill at Sonning, and it turns out they loved it so much they couldn’t help but take pen to paper and send over their well-wishes.

But what does his handwriting look like? Is it all looped and cursive? Messy and much like a child’s? We think it’s somewhere in between.

“Amal and I wanted to thank you for a fantastic night of theatre,” the note, which George wrote, read. “We loved every minute of it. You were all so wonderful. My extended family (half of Beirut) loved it too. Thank you and have a great run. Love, George and Amal.”

Bethan Nash, an actress in the production, shared the note, which was sent with a bouquet of flowers.

Imagine receiving a note signed, “Love,” from these two? That’s the equivalent of #Oprah2020.