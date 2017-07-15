Move over Venus: Garbiñe Muguruza Claims First Wimbledon Title

GLYN KIRK/Getty

It was an epic showdown, and Garbiñe Muguruza came out on top.

The 23-year-old Spanish tennis player clinched her first Wimbledon title today in the Ladies' Singles Championship, beating out veteran Venus Williams in a 7-5 6-0 victory. If Williams had come out on top, she would have been the oldest female grand slam winner, but the cards weren't in her favor this year.

This is only Muguruza's second major title, and the young athlete expressed how incredible it was to face off against Williams, who she watched play while growing up.

"I had I think the hardest match today against Venus," Muguruza said, according to The Telegraph. "She is such an incredible player. I grew up watching her play. It is incredible to play her in the final. She was definitely an inspiration, and it's incredible to play her here."

Muguruza actually lost to Serena Williams in the Championship two years ago, but she recalls that the tennis legend told her that one day she might win.

https://twitter.com/Wimbledon/status/886235338863251457 "Two years ago I lost to Serena and she told me maybe one day I would win. Here I am!" - @GarbiMuguruza #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/1vSgpmV3TW — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2017

Always a gracious player, Williams had some sweet words for her opponent after the match: "I know how hard you work, and I'm sure this means so much to you and your family. Well done today, beautiful."

Congrats to Muguruza on her first Wimbledon title!