Here's the First Game of Thrones Season 7 Poster

While many of us start looking forward to spring, HBO was quick to remind Throners that in Westeros, winter is here with a brand-new poster and several teaser snippets that are giving us just enough material to kick our Games of Thrones mania into high gear.

Season 7 of the popular fantasy saga doesn't come out until later this year, but HBO decided to simultaneously gift us a bone and torture us by releasing the first official poster for the upcoming season—and it's got Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen written all over it.

Playing home to the series' overarching theme of fire and ice, the poster marries both elements in a cool image that could be symbolic of Snow and the Mother of Dragons' meeting. The words "#GOTS7" and "HBO" are printed on the image.

Courtesy

Two exciting "in production" clips also made the rounds on Twitter via fan accounts. And while the videos total less than a minute in view time collectively, they make that three-month-long wait until Season 7's release date all the more difficult.

The first video offers viewers a glimpse at Brienne of Tarth's Valyrian steel sword "Oathkeeper" while the second shows actress Lena Headey, aka Cersei Lannister, beginning her makeup transformation as she prepares to rule from the Iron Throne.

https://twitter.com/gamofphoto/status/838364402336288768 Game Of Thrones Season 7 Teaser pic.twitter.com/LSXausjOIW — Game of Photos (@gamofphoto) March 5, 2017

We expect new material will continue drop as the new season's release date gets closer.