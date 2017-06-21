The New Game of Thrones Trailer Makes It Seem Like Everyone Is About to Die

If we’ve learned anything about Game of Thrones it’s that each season is darker and more sinister than the next, and the same can be said about the Season 7 trailers. On Wednesday, HBO dropped a new preview on the first day of summer to remind us that despite the warm weather, winter is here.

The new clip features music from a string orchestra that gets louder as the trailer goes on, making it seem like each and every one of these characters is in grave danger. Aside from the music, the fact that they’re, you know, literally all fighting each other could also give off the same impression.

But when Daenerys and her dragons are focused on fighting for the throne, Jon Snow has other things to worry about: namely, the White Walkers. “For centuries our families fought together against their common enemy. Despite their differences, together. We need to do the same if we’re going to survive, because the enemy is real. It’s always been real," he says.

“When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives,” Sansa Stark warns.

Watch the haunting trailer at top and mark your calendars for the return of Game of Thrones to HBO on July 16.