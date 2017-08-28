Jaime and Brienne’s Game of Thrones Reunion Didn’t Go the Way We’d Hoped

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

The major players of Game of Thrones descended upon King’s Landing for a conversation in the Season 7 finale, and Sunday night’s episode treated viewers to several epic reunions. But of all the characters who were finally brought together in the capital city, the two we were most excited to see reunite? Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister.

If you don’t recall, let this hot tub scene jog your memory of their relationship:

Anyway, the two were finally back in the same place in Sunday night’s episode, but their reunion wasn’t as love-struck as we’d hoped. First, they exchanged some steely glances as they took their spots on opposing sides of the arena. After Cersei stormed off, refusing to pledge her armies to the fight against the dead, Brienne chased after Jaime in hopes that he could get his sister to see reason.

Courtesy HBO

While their reunion didn’t go as planned, there is a chance that they’ll see each other again. When Cersei revealed to Jaime that she was lying about helping Daenerys’s cause, he rode out of King’s Landing. Here’s to hoping that he makes his way up to Winterfell and fights by Brienne’s side.

Macall B. Polay/HBO

The episode also saw a reunion of the contentious Clegane brothers: The Mountain and the Hound. They didn’t brawl, but they did exchange some words that have us thinking this isn’t the end of their story either.

Podrick, Tyrion, and Bronn all shared a nice moment in King’s Landing as well. Now the only reunion we have left to see is Jon finally reuniting with Bran and Arya. We only have a few long months to wait until Season 8.