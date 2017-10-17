With only one season of Game of Thrones left before the show wraps forever, we're already going through favorite show withdrawal. And HBO knows it. The company is considering a slew of prequel options, and we're keeping our fingers firmly crossed that they actually happen.

What's fueling our hope? HBO itself. The network's chairman and CEO Richard Plepler was asked by Variety about the future of Westeros while at an entertainment trade show MIPCOM in Cannes, and he had some promising things to say.

There have been multiple Game of Thrones prequel scripts floating around, and Plepler gave insight into what the network's executive team has seen so far.

Courtesy Helen Sloan/HBO

"It’s a fantastic group of writers and talent, most of whom have lived inside the Thrones eco-system so are very, very familiar with its intricacies,” he said. "I think we will find with this embarrassment of [writing] riches an exciting property for us to move forward with. We are looking some things, I have read a couple of early bibles and I’m excited about what I’ve seen.”

RELATED: These Are the New Details About That Game of Thrones Prequel Spinoff

According to Entertainment Weekly, HBO has five prequels in development based on the Game of Thrones universe, but nothing is set in stone yet. It's possible that none (or, preferably, all) will make it to air.

Here's to hoping we get more Westeros in our lives ASAP.