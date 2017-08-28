Twitter Is Erupting Over That Vindicating Game of Thrones Death

X
Shop This Post
by: Olivia Bahou
August 27, 2017 @ 11:45 PM

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale may be the show’s most dramatic episode yet, but there’s one moment that had fans literally cheering at their TV screens. Ever since Arya and Sansa Stark reunited in Winterfell, the two have seemingly been plotting against each other, to the delight of Lord Baelish.

The Season 7 finale began with more of the same, as Littlefinger continued to slyly convince Sansa that her younger sister was trying to kill her and become the Lady of Winterfell. The older sis even seemingly brought Arya into a trial, before turning the attention to Lord Baelish, who she declared was guilty of the crimes of murder and treason. Yes, you read that right: Arya and Sansa have been working together behind Littlefinger’s back this whole time. I can’t believe we ever underestimated you girls.

Helen Sloan/HBO

Sansa, as the Lady of Winterfell, then deemed Petyr Baelish guilty of his crimes, and sentenced him to death by his own dagger. Arya played the executioner, and Game of Thrones fans everywhere probably haven’t felt this vindicated since Joffrey drank that poison.

Helen Sloan/HBO

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about the epic death. Keep reading for the funniest reactions.

https://twitter.com/MrFilmkritik/status/901998142211674112

 

https://twitter.com/RachelCowell/status/901998197412950016

 

https://twitter.com/kirulovesmeli/status/901998937657180160

 

https://twitter.com/katnissenpanem/status/902007857939406849

 

https://twitter.com/TheClassicHouse/status/901996332197523456

 

https://twitter.com/ChooMendoza/status/901996416171556864

 

https://twitter.com/heymrkleiman/status/901998708916719616

 

https://twitter.com/ReneeMichelle11/status/901995385341833217

RELATED: Relive Every Death from Game of Thrones Season 7

The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] There is only one war that matters. And it is here. [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top