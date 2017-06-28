This Deadly Game of Thrones Character Almost Didn't Return for the New Season

The return of Game of Thrones for the show's seventh season is less than a month away, and our excitement is palpable! However, one very important character almost didn't make it back this time around: Nymeria Sand.

Jessica Henwick, who plays Nymeria, was cast as Marvel's Colleen Wing—a character in both Iron Fist and The Defenders. Thus, she had no room in her schedule to bring back Nymeria for season 7 and told the Game of Thrones producers she couldn't juggle both.

HBO

"I was filming Iron Fist for six-to-seven months and they wouldn't give me the time off," Henwick revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "[GoT] was so massive for me in terms of my career and building my profile and as an experience in itself, I wanted to return. [A GoT producer explained], 'It's really important that you come back otherwise your character will just disappear.' So I spoke to Marvel and I managed to get a release."

Henwick flew between New York City and Belfast (where Game of Thrones takes place) while filming Iron Fist, even during her break between Christmas and the New Year. That's some seroius dedication!

VIDEO: See the Game of Thrones Cast Out of Their Costumes on the 2016 Emmy's Red Carpet

As for what's to come? Henwick offered: "When we left Nymeria she was newly aligned with Olenna Tyrell [Diana Rigg] and was going to start a war," she reminded us. "We pick up right where we left off and get into the nitty gritty very quickly. There is no time wasted this season."

RELATED: Game of Thrones Releases New Season 7 Photos

Game of Thrones returns to television on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. It's safe to say that we've already cleared our schedules for the night.