Now You Can Watch Game of Thrones Without HBO

Just in time for the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones on July 16, now you can watch the hit series without a subscription to HBO. Starting this week, every HBO show and movie is now available for binge-watch on another streaming platform: Hulu.
But there is a catch: Your standard Hulu subscription fee doesn’t give you access. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it costs an additional $15 per month to be able to binge Game of Thrones on Hulu. Considering a subscription to HBO Now also costs $15 every month, it isn’t exactly an incredible deal, but it does give you the ability to watch all of your shows in one place instead of hopping between platforms.
“With this important new partnership, fans can now watch Game of Thrones live every Sunday, binge-watch all six seasons of The Sopranos or catch up on Westworld alongside our live TV, sports, classic TV shows, and Hulu originals—all without ever having to leave the Hulu app,” exec Tim Connoly said in a release.
Along with HBO, Hulu also announced that it will be adding on Cinemax shows and movies for an additional $10 per month.
Game of Thrones returns for its seventh and penultimate season on July 16, so get bingeing.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Can't get enough Game of Thrones? They're waiting for you. [SOUND] [APPLAUSE] Well, apparently neither can HBO's programming president Michael Lombardo. Lombardo told reporters that he thinks Game of Thrones will run for eight seasons, and he would be willing to do more if showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are on board. That's actually a season beyond what Benioff and Weiss said they were shooting for last year. But thanks to the show's massive success, it seems HBO is all about Game of Thrones right now. 20 million people apparently tuned into the show last season, and the audience continues to grow. Or aren't we allowed our history? Lombardo said he would even be interested in a prequel series if he could get Benioff and Weiss on board. Saying, I think you're right, there's enormous storytelling to be mined in a prequel, if George and Dan and David decide they want to tackle that. But there don't seem to be any plans in motion right now. He said the show runners are currently focused on figuring out the remaining seasons of their current show. And, of course, since he was talking about Game of Thrones, he had to touch on whether John Snow is actually dead. "Dead is dead is dead." Lombardo said, which is starting to feel like a company line at this time. One of the show's directors responded the same way earlier this month>>. John Snow is deader than dead.>> However, no one seems convinces. Maybe, instead, everyone should be asking if John Snow will stay dead.