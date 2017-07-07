Now You Can Watch Game of Thrones Without HBO

Just in time for the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones on July 16, now you can watch the hit series without a subscription to HBO. Starting this week, every HBO show and movie is now available for binge-watch on another streaming platform: Hulu.

But there is a catch: Your standard Hulu subscription fee doesn’t give you access. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it costs an additional $15 per month to be able to binge Game of Thrones on Hulu. Considering a subscription to HBO Now also costs $15 every month, it isn’t exactly an incredible deal, but it does give you the ability to watch all of your shows in one place instead of hopping between platforms.

“With this important new partnership, fans can now watch Game of Thrones live every Sunday, binge-watch all six seasons of The Sopranos or catch up on Westworld alongside our live TV, sports, classic TV shows, and Hulu originals—all without ever having to leave the Hulu app,” exec Tim Connoly said in a release.

Along with HBO, Hulu also announced that it will be adding on Cinemax shows and movies for an additional $10 per month.

RELATED: Game of Thrones' Lena Headey Reveals the Dark Side of Casting in a Candid Interview with Maisie Williams

Game of Thrones returns for its seventh and penultimate season on July 16, so get bingeing.