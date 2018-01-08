Emilia Clarke's Khaleesi-Blonde Hair Lit Up the Golden Globes Red Carpet

The Game of Thrones cast brought the heat at the 2018 Golden Globes. Emilia Clarke rocked her character’s platinum blonde hair on the red carpet, wearing it in a blunt lob rather than long braids. The actress, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO show, looked stunning in a black strapless dress with a plunging neckline, bow detailing, and a slit up the back.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her new Game of Thrones love interest, Kit Harington aka Jon Snow, also walked the carpet on Sunday night and looked dapper in all black, from his tuxedo to his shirt and bow tie. The actor rocked the signature scruff that he’s known for on Thrones, but his co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau showed up in a very different facial hair situation than we’re used to seeing on Jaime Lannister.

Venturelli/WireImage

The actor walked the Golden Globes red carpet with Lena Headey (who plays Cersei Lannister) with a salt-and-pepper beard. Coster-Waldau looked dapper in a tux, while Headey rocked a black gown with subtle cut outs on the bodice.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, also graced the Golden globes in a black ruffled dress with a see-through illusion neckline.

Steve Granitz

This cast sure does clean up well.