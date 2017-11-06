Why This Game of Thrones Actress Is Pumped for the Show's End

As we sit in the offseason of Game of Thrones and prepare ourselves as best we can for the show's final season (We're not ready!), not everyone is missing the show as much as rabid fans. Game of Thrones cast members aren't necessarily sad about it. Some, like Maisie Williams, are even looking forward to it.

The 20-year-old actress has been playing Arya Stark since she was 14, and she's ready for something new once the HBO show finally wraps after season eight.

"I'm really excited for Game of Thrones to finish and there's going to be time for me to do whatever I want," she told BBC Newsbeat. "That's just incredibly exciting and it will be nice to pick roles that I want to do."

The newfound flexibility does sound appealing, even if her enthusiasm over the series ending might surprise fans.

"I can show the world what sort of actress I want to be and shape my career a little bit," she explained. "On one hand it's really nerve-wracking to know that I won't have that support blanket and safety net, but on the other hand I'm free."

So what's in store in Williams's future? Aside from the production company she started (pretty impressive), it sounds like we can expect more movies.

"I'd love to do a British independent film, I'd love to make it and I'd love to be in it. There are a couple of directors that I'd love to work with—Dexter Fletcher being one."

The future looks bright for the star, and if you're missing her on your TV, you can catch her in the X-Men spinoff The New Mutants, which hits theaters April 2018.