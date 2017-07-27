Game of Thrones Stars Want the Brienne-Tormund Romance to Happen as Much as You Do

Game of Thrones isn’t normally a feel-good show. The writers like to tease us with the prospect of something amazing happening (Arya’s reuniting with Nymeria! Rickon’s returning home to Jon!), only to have it thwarted at the last minute by some terrible unforeseen circumstance, like Rickon being stabbed in the back with an arrow. Granted, the kid shouldn’t have been running in a straight line.

Rarely, the showrunners allow us occasional respite from the madness with something beautiful and long-awaited, like that sex scene between Missandei and Grey Worm. And two more characters we fans love to 'ship are Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).

The redheaded wildling has had his sights set on Brienne since he first got a glimpse of her other-worldly strength and beauty, and he’s made his intentions well known with a few meaningful glances.

He’s even tried seductively eating his dinner while in her company. That move’s bound to work, right?

Well according to the Game of Thrones stars, they’re just as onboard for this romance as we are. “It’s been overwhelming actually,” Christie told People. “People say to me a lot—total strangers—they want that to happen. But as far as I’m aware, has Brienne displayed anything that says, ‘I’m engaged with this. I want this to happen?’ But I am personally enjoying watching it and I am very much enjoying playing it because Kristofer is a hilarious person and no one has ever made me laugh so much at work.”

“I think when you say you haven’t shown anything … I think you’re egging him on, but that’s maybe just me reading into it,” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, responded to Christie.

Even Jon Snow is down for this romance to happen. “You don’t expect Tormund to ever find love in Thrones,” Kit Harington told People. “And then, of course, Brienne comes along and she’s the perfect person and he makes all the wrong overtures toward her. I think there’s times that are right for comedy in this series and that’s one of them. You might find a little bit of lightheartedness in that relationship between those two.”

As for me, I’m still holding out hope that Jaime Lannister will realize that Cersei is a psychopath and return to his one true love: Brienne.

Come on, the chemistry in that hot tub scene couldn’t have been faked.

Soul mates.